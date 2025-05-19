Bread and Cheese Day tradition celebrates strength of Six Nations people

While Canada celebrates Victoria Day today, one First Nations community in Southern Ontario has their own unique holiday, called Bread and Cheese Day. The tradition for Haudenosaunee people of Six Nations of the Grand River territory goes back well over a century.

On face value, Bread and Cheese Day is exactly what it sounds like. Celebrated on Queen Victoria Day, thousands of members of Six Nations of the Grand River converge on the local sports arena to collect a piece of cheese and loaf of bread.

But there’s vendors, carnival rides, parades, fireworks, and friendship between Six Nations people young and old. But yes, lots of cheese and bread.

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR The lines get long inside Six Nations Sports & Cultural Memorial Center for the annual Bread and Cheese Day. Six Nations officials say this year, there's over 6,600 pounds of cheese and more than 2,100 loaves of bread to be handed out.

“8,500 pieces of cheese. That worked out to be about, I believe, 3,000 kilograms of cheese as well as 2,125 loaves of bread.”

That’s Greg Frazer, an elected Six Nations councilor. The passing out of bread and cheese on Queen Victoria’s birthday to thousands in the Six Nations community has roots right with the queen herself.

“Originally we celebrated Queen Victoria's birthday back in 1899, one of the reasons that the queen actually used to fund this," said Frazer. "She used to provide blankets, and then she passed away. I believe it was the British that was here at the time continued the tradition. But eventually we [Six Nations Council] took it over. We started doing it ourselves. One of the things that we find, is that this is more of a community event, bringing us together, showing our solidarity in a way, and also a good day of fellowship.”

Frazer said the bread and cheese represents sustenance. And volunteering for the festivities has become a tradition all unto itself. Like for Audrey Powless-Bomberry, an elected councilor too, but a longtime volunteer for Bread and Cheese Day.

“Meeting all the people, all the relatives and friends we haven't seen in years, and to see thousands of people here," said Powless-Bomberry. "A homecoming, and the more the better.”

One elder even celebrated her 100th birthday at the arena, with many cheers and well wishes from her fellow community members.

This group of devotees say they've been volunteering for Bread and Cheese Day for about four years, and every year they pick a new theme for what they wear. This year they went straightforward for the holiday, bread and cheese heads. They say being able to connect with community and see old friends and family is a major factor in why they volunteer to hand out the goods.

Volunteer James Bomberry loves the community interaction of the day as well. Although his favorite part is seeing the Haudenosaunee sport of lacrosse on full display, usually free of charge.

“I just like lacrosse. So there's bread and cheese weekend. All of our local teams are playing this weekend. So, you know, I've been fortunate to catch a lot of our local teams play and going to see some more action tonight," he said.

This Bread and Cheese Day also takes on a little bit more of a renewed meaning for Frazer. In an age of political back and forth between the United States and Canada, it’s a day to raise awareness about their role in the North American power structure.

“One of the things that we've seen is that, over time, we have the feeling that maybe Britain has abandoned us in a way, you know the treaties aren't as strong as they were," said Councilor Frazer. "The treaties that were strong with the Haudenosaunee and Britain have been watered down as they get transferred from Canada and they get transferred to Ontario.”

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR A color guard from the Six Nations Veterans Association helped lead a parade down Chiefswood Road, to the arena to kick off the passing out of bread and cheese. While in Southern Ontario, citizens of Six Nations of the Grand River have historically served in both U.S. and Canadian militaries.

And talk of Canada becoming the fifty-first state has struck a chord in Six Nations, and across other First Nations communities as well, according to Frazer.

“We've seen a wave of sentiment coming from First Nations, from our over 600 nations across Canada. Having the same sentiment is that, listen, you cannot separate Canada, okay? Or join the U.S. without First Nations either support or consent,” he said.

Ultimately, Bread and Cheese Day is one that brings together Haudenosaunee people from near and far, and for all to see.

“We've been here with all of the oppression, with all the other situations where they've been actually trying to take away some of our rights. And I think this is a solidarity day. We have good fellowship, we have fun, we have a few laughs," said Frazer. "But also, the meaning is that we're still here. We're still a strong nation, and nations.”