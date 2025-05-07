Five-star hotel checking into Niagara Falls, Ontario

It’s been 17 years since a new hotel room has been added to the 14,000 that already exist in Niagara Falls, Ontario. But, that is about to change. The early stages of transforming the shuttered Toronto Power Generating near the Horseshoe Falls have begun, led by Ontario developers Pearle Hospitality and Society Development. The 200 million Canadian dollar project will give the city its first 5-star hotel and spa. Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati says it’s on pace to open by early 2027.

“It’s going to be high end stuff.” Diodati said. “Where the convention center is huge, this is going to be smaller and more intimate. It will be the first five-star hotel in the Niagara region.

The Toronto Power Generation Station opened in 1906 and was designed by E.J. Lennox, the same architect who designed Toronto City Hall. The station closed in 1974. The project is one of two the Niagara Parks Commission has in its development pipeline. The other is the Flying Theater at Table Rock - a 4D ride due to open this summer. That project carries a 25-million-dollar Canadian price tag.