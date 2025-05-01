© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

Four-alarm fire guts Downtown Buffalo office building

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone,
Ryan Zunner
Published May 1, 2025 at 1:34 PM EDT
A view of the 36 Church Street fire from near the Rath Building.
1 of 2  — 20250501_143708 (1).jpg
A view of the 36 Church Street fire from near the Rath Building.
Alex Simone / BTPM NPR
Smoke billowing from 36 Church Street in downtown Buffalo on May 1, 2025. Fire crews arrived to the scene around 12:30 p.m.
2 of 2  — 20250501_130419.jpg
Smoke billowing from 36 Church Street in downtown Buffalo on May 1, 2025. Fire crews arrived to the scene around 12:30 p.m.
Alex Simone / BTPM NPR

Buffalo firefighters have gotten a significant fire from this afternoon under control shortly after 4 p.m. that caused the evacuation of multiple buildings Downtown.

At one point, around 100 firefighters were on-scene near Church and Franklin Streets, trying to quell the fire, but also preventing its spread to adjacent historic buildings.

The buildings on either side should be safe, said Catherine Amdur, Buffalo commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services.

The first emergency vehicles arrived to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews at work in front of 36 Church Street on May 1
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Fire crews at work in front of 36 Church Street on May 1, 2025 around 1 p.m.

The 11,160 square feet, three-story office building houses the Paul William Beltz law firm.

There are additional concerns that make the fire tougher to put out, since it's an office building and was built in the 1960s Buffalo Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Lalley said.

“An office building, right? Papers, desks, everything that you would find in your typical business class office is a huge content fire," he said. "And again, because it was built in the -- as an office as a three-story, specifically, a three-story office building in the mid-60s, there was no need for sprinklers or standpipes.”

First responders to the scene actually had to pull out of the building due to poor conditions, as there was no immediate risk of life. As a result, crews are fighting the blaze externally, spraying down on the building from above.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has announced due to heavy smoke, he is closing the nearby county government buildings. That includes the Rath Building, Old County Hall, Family Court and 50 Delaware Avenue. Alarms could be seen going off in Old County Hall, likely due to smoke being blown in its direction.

Another communication to employees of other state, county and city courts located along Delaware Avenue also received notice to evacuate and close the buildings to the public.

A spokesperson for the city is warning people to avoid the area, as crews continue to battle the blaze.

"The City of Buffalo is urging the public to avoid the area of Church Street between Delaware Avenue and Washington Street, as well as the surrounding area between Court Street and West Swan Street near County Hall, due to a large structure fire," said the release. "Emergency personnel are on site and actively responding. Please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely."
Fire crews battle four alarm blaze at 36 Church Street, home to a law firm.

You can watch a live view of the fire scene from our BTPM roof camera stream:

BTPM NPR will update this story, as it develops.

Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner