© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scanlon, Peoples-Stokes push for hotel bed tax as owner feels 'hoodwinked'

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published April 18, 2025 at 6:23 PM EDT
Joe Lettieri (center left), owner of InnBuffalo off Elmwood, was brought out by Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon (center) and Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (center right) for a pro-hotel bed tax press conference in early April. But now Lettieri says, he actually has many concerns and questions about the proposed plan.
Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon
/
Facebook
Joe Lettieri (center left), owner of InnBuffalo off Elmwood, was brought out by Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon (center) and Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (center right) for a pro-hotel bed tax press conference outside his own hotel in early April. But Lettieri says, he actually has many concerns and questions about the proposed plan.

With Buffalo’s budget talks underway, the hospitality and business sectors are ratcheting up opposition to Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon’s proposed 3% city bed tax. At least one hotel owner feels "hoodwinked" having their name and presence wrongly attached to the effort.

Political battle lines have been drawn when it comes to the bed tax proposal.

Supporters, such as Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, say it's essential to help Buffalo solve its canyon-like, estimated $70 million budget gap. Without it and other measures, such as selling off the city-owned parking ramps, Buffalo residents could be facing a potential 30% property tax increase. A political nightmare Scanlon would rather avoid as he runs for a full term in office.

Critics say the bed tax will cripple Visit Buffalo Niagara and the hospitality industry’s efforts to land more large-scale meetings and conventions. It would increase all taxes on Buffalo-only hotel rooms from 13.75% to 16.75%, one of the highest in the country, according to HMS Lodging - a tourism industry consulting firm.

The average national bed tax rate is 6.34%, according to the same firm.

Raising the bed tax would be bad for business, warned Douglas Jemal, owner of three Buffalo hotels — the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, Mansion on Delaware and The Richardson.

"We're all but taxed in Western New York, as it already is in the Buffalo metropolitan area," said Jemal. "I think that [the region needs] less tax. Let's figure out a way to get more business, rather than more taxes."

Influential business and industry groups including Visit Buffalo Niagara and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership have already voiced their opposition to what they see as a tax upon a tax.

Joe Lettieri, owner of InnBuffalo off Elmwood — at the urging of Peoples-Stokes and Scanlon — hosted a pro-bed tax press conference earlier in the month. But in reality, Lettieri said he has more questions and concerns about the proposal.

"Yeah they [Scanlon and Peoples-Stokes] reached out and asked," said Lettieri. "It's kind of the old adage, no publicity is bad publicity. But I felt a little hoodwinked when they had me speak, and kind of gave the illusion that I was 100% behind this bed tax idea."

Peoples-Stokes believes it's a case of someone changing their mind.

"People have the ability to change their minds based on whom they're speaking with, and who tells them that maybe they should rethink what they said," the majority leader told BTPM NPR.

BTPM NPR has reached out to Acting Mayor Scanlon's office, and are awaiting comment.

Any bed tax would need approval from the Buffalo Common Council and both the state Senate and Assembly. None of which is guaranteed at this point.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
See stories by Jim Fink
Related Content
Load More