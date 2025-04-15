CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center stepping down

Dr. Myron Glick founded Jericho Road Community Health Center on Buffalo's West Side in 1997, alongside his wife Joyce. It's grown into a multi-faceted organization that assists refugee, homeless asylum seeker and impoverished communities with their health, faith and resource needs.

Now after almost three decades, Glick is stepping down in his role as CEO of the organization. He'll be part of the search process for a new CEO, and will formally step down later this year.

“After 28 years as physician, administrator, and public advocate, Joyce and I have decided that it is time for me to transition into a new role with JRCHC,” said Glick. “I plan to continue serving the Buffalo community as a family doctor at JRCHC, maintaining a large patient panel, delivering babies, and advocating for systemic health equity, both at home and abroad. I look forward to working with the JRCHC Board and the new chief executive to promote the incredible mission of JRCHC: to care for our communities and advocate for health equity, in order to demonstrate the unconditional love of Jesus Christ.”

In addition to its five community medical clinics dotted around Buffalo, Jericho Road also operates the Vive Shelter, a facility to house and care for homeless asylum seekers. They also provide medical services internationally with a humanitarian presence in Africa and South Asia.

“This is a bittersweet moment for JRCHC,” said Mark Herskind, chair of the JRCHC Board of Directors. “From a tiny beginning on the West Side of Buffalo, Myron and Joyce Glick have led the development of a truly amazing ministry serving some of the most vulnerable people in Buffalo and beyond. Dr. Glick will leave enormous shoes to fill, so we are grateful that he will continue with JRCHC in a new role. I speak for the Board, the staff and the patients of JRCHC in expressing our profound admiration and gratitude for what he has accomplished over the past 28 years.”

Glick and staff from Jericho Road were on the ground during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone, and were a major part of coronavirus efforts in Buffalo during the COVID-19 pandemic.