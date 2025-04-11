Record Store Day has indie stores dancing to the music

For the handful of independent record stores around the Buffalo Niagara region, April 12 is their Super Bowl. That’s when the annual ‘Record Store Day’ is held, with more than 300 vinyl record releases coming out, including new ones from the likes of Taylor Swift, the Grateful Dead, and Warren Zevon. But just how big is ‘Record Store Day’ to independent retailers?

Consider this: Music fans and collectors line up outside stores waiting for their doors to open on April 12th. Sales made this weekend easily top prime Christmas shopping.

According to Billboard Magazine, the average independent record store sees a slightly more than a 11% increase in sales during ‘Record Store Day’ weekend.

Those numbers are considered conservative, says Phil Machemer, owner of the three Revolver Records locations.

“It’s the biggest sales day of the year every year, for sure. It's a huge spike. I mean, we'll basically do like, a month's worth of sales in one day,” Machemer said.

There are traditional collectors looking for that rare disc. Those are the ones who camp out and show up when the stores first open.

Then, there are the casual shoppers who are attracted to the stores because of the hype but still want to buy some of the releases.

“Then it just picks up, and it's busy throughout the rest of the day. People buy all kinds of stuff, so we do sell quite a bit of other merchandise throughout the day, which is always awesome,” Machemer said.

Owner of Williamsville’s Hi-Fi Hits, Joe Igielinski, agrees.

“There's probably more than two groups. There are the real hardcore groups that need to get a specific piece. Those are the ones that get here super early and wait outside. Then there are people who want pieces, but they don't want to go through all the trouble of waiting in a big line and going through all that, so they just kind of come in a little later,” Igileinksi said. “No one's ever really disappointed. There are so many options and selections that are coming out, you could always find something.”

Stores do more than just open their doors.

Local band Grosh will be playing at Revolver Records’ Elmwood location around 3 p.m. on Saturday as part of Record Store Day celebrations.

Hi-Fi Hits will have a full staff on hand and a very festive atmosphere inside the store.

Igielinski says, though, it’s still all about the music.

“It's called Record Store Day, and it's meant to help promote independent record stores around the country, not necessarily the formats. It’s still the dominant force, though there are CDs, posters, and T-shirts.

As indie store operators say, welcome to our Super Bowl, and rock on.