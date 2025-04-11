© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Halfway home: First tenants to move in new Commodore Perry apartments by late ’25

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published April 11, 2025 at 5:34 PM EDT
Pennrose Group is developing 27 new apartment buildings and townhomes within the Commodore Perry housing complex along South Park Avenue.
1 of 2  — Perry Project Building.jpg
Pennrose Group is developing 27 new apartment buildings and townhomes within the Commodore Perry housing complex along South Park Avenue.
Jim Fink / BTPM NPR
This rendering shows one of the 27 buildings under construction within the Commodore Perry projects in Buffalo.
2 of 2  — Perry Project Rendering.jpg
This rendering shows one of the 27 buildings under construction within the Commodore Perry projects in Buffalo.
Jim Fink / BTPM NPR

With construction still moving forward, the developer behind the $243 million makeover of Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority’s aging Commodore Perry apartments says the first residents may be able to move into their new units later this year. Will D’Avella, Pennrose Group senior executive, says they’ve been at the site since 2024, adding hundreds of townhomes and apartments on the site.

“It's an empty campus, and we're excited to build something special for the people who live there,” D’Avella said. “There are many people who live there in not-so-great conditions, and we're excited to build new, healthy, high-quality housing for those people, to bring other people, a mix of incomes, to this community, and better tie it into the rest of the city.”

The entire Perry project should take another two years to complete. It was one of several BMHA housing developments the authority is undertaking.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
See stories by Jim Fink