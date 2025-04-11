Halfway home: First tenants to move in new Commodore Perry apartments by late ’25

With construction still moving forward, the developer behind the $243 million makeover of Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority’s aging Commodore Perry apartments says the first residents may be able to move into their new units later this year. Will D’Avella, Pennrose Group senior executive, says they’ve been at the site since 2024, adding hundreds of townhomes and apartments on the site.

“It's an empty campus, and we're excited to build something special for the people who live there,” D’Avella said. “There are many people who live there in not-so-great conditions, and we're excited to build new, healthy, high-quality housing for those people, to bring other people, a mix of incomes, to this community, and better tie it into the rest of the city.”

The entire Perry project should take another two years to complete. It was one of several BMHA housing developments the authority is undertaking.