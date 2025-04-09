UB to open new AI business innovation school

This week University at Buffalo hosted an Artificial Intelligence (AI) symposium. The symposium drew leaders from IBM, Moog Inc, and other industries to discuss harnessing AI for the public good. The University also plans to open its own School of Management’s Center for AI business innovation. Vice President of Research and Economic Development for the University Dr. Venu Govindaraju said exposure and awareness about AI will be to the students benefit.

“The very first thing for the students is exposure, to know that artificial intelligence is happening on our campus, that we are a big player in this, that there are so many opportunities for research and that it is going to be integrated in the curriculum. So, the awareness itself is a big thing, so that the apprehension about AI also goes away, even among students.”

The University will also receive $5 million to create a new AI and Society Department dedicated to education and research that harnesses the AI for the betterment of society.