© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

New Bills Stadium hits construction milestone

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at the "Topping Out" Ceremony meant to celebrate the last beam being added to the future Highmark Stadium.
1 of 6  — Image (14).jpg
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at the "Topping Out" Ceremony meant to celebrate the last beam being added to the future Highmark Stadium.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR
From left to right: Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon, State Senator Sean Ryan, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell, Buffalo Bills Owner Terry Pegula, and State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes stand in front of the last beam before it was raised onto the stadium structure.
2 of 6  — Image (17).jpg
From left to right: Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon, State Senator Sean Ryan, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell, Buffalo Bills Owner Terry Pegula, and State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes stand in front of the last beam before it was raised onto the stadium structure.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR
3,580 different construction workers helped get Highmark Stadium to its current state, one is seen signing the last beam added to the structure.
3 of 6  — Image (16).jpg
3,580 different construction workers helped get Highmark Stadium to its current state, one is seen signing the last beam added to the structure.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR
On April 4th, 2025, the last beam was added to the existing structure of the new home of the Buffalo Bills, set to be open by the 2026 NFL season.
4 of 6  — Image (15).jpg
On April 4th, 2025, the last beam was added to the existing structure of the new home of the Buffalo Bills, set to be open by the 2026 NFL season.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR
Event attendees look on as the final beam is raised onto Highmark Stadium.
5 of 6  — Image (19).jpg
Event attendees look on as the final beam is raised onto Highmark Stadium.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR
The $2.1 billion project featuring a mixture of private and public funding is one of the largest construction projects in Western New York's history.
6 of 6  — Image (18).jpg
The $2.1 billion project featuring a mixture of private and public funding is one of the largest construction projects in Western New York's history.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR

While work still needs to be done to get the new Highmark Stadium ready for football and fans, the raising of the final beam marks a beginning to the finish line for one of the largest construction projects in Western New York’s history. At a price tag of $2.1 billion in a mix of private and public money, Governor Hochul says the Buffalo Bills and the new stadium are a unifying force.

“What this team and this stadium have done is something that's really hard to say happens in other parts of our country, and that is to unify people,” Hochul said. “It doesn't matter who's a Democrat, Republican, or non-affiliate. It doesn't matter because we all have a common bond, and that is our love for Buffalo and the Buffalo Bills, and that is enduring.”

Team owner Terry Pegula says while Josh Allen and teammates will take center stage at the stadium, it’s the 3,580 workers on the stadium project who are owed a large chunk of credit.

“Today is not about Terry Pegula, Kathy Hochul, Mark Poloncarz, Roger Goodell, today is about you, hard-working men and women,” Pegula said.

The new stadium will feature an exhibit where the names of all who worked on the project will forever be on display.

The long-term security of the Bills staying in Buffalo took center stage in negotiations of the stadium, with $850 million in public money put into its building. Western New Yorker and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says with a new stadium, the team is here to stay.

“It’s part of the spirit, it's part of the identity, the grit, the hard work, and I really believe this is going to secure this franchise here for decades,” Goodell said.

A community benefits agreement was one of the caveats for public money. The team is required to spend at least $3 million annually in community projects, increasing slightly each year for 30 years. Legislators like State Senator April Baskin have expressed concern that the Bills aren’t making the process inclusive of residents. The governor says she’s pushing for the process to be open.

“Transparency is important to continue having that engagement with the public to make sure that this benefits the entire region,” Hochul said.

Officials anticipate the Bills will take the field at the new stadium for the 2026 NFL season.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Ryan Zunner
Ryan Zunner first joined WBFO in the summer of 2018 as an intern, before working his way up to Junior Reporter by 2021. He re-joined the team in 2024 as a Multimedia Reporter to lead the Indigenous Affairs Beat, and to serve as host of 'All Things Considered.' Zunner is an enrolled Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner