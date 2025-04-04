New Bills Stadium hits construction milestone

While work still needs to be done to get the new Highmark Stadium ready for football and fans, the raising of the final beam marks a beginning to the finish line for one of the largest construction projects in Western New York’s history. At a price tag of $2.1 billion in a mix of private and public money, Governor Hochul says the Buffalo Bills and the new stadium are a unifying force.

“What this team and this stadium have done is something that's really hard to say happens in other parts of our country, and that is to unify people,” Hochul said. “It doesn't matter who's a Democrat, Republican, or non-affiliate. It doesn't matter because we all have a common bond, and that is our love for Buffalo and the Buffalo Bills, and that is enduring.”

Team owner Terry Pegula says while Josh Allen and teammates will take center stage at the stadium, it’s the 3,580 workers on the stadium project who are owed a large chunk of credit.

“Today is not about Terry Pegula, Kathy Hochul, Mark Poloncarz, Roger Goodell, today is about you, hard-working men and women,” Pegula said.

The new stadium will feature an exhibit where the names of all who worked on the project will forever be on display.

The long-term security of the Bills staying in Buffalo took center stage in negotiations of the stadium, with $850 million in public money put into its building. Western New Yorker and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says with a new stadium, the team is here to stay.

“It’s part of the spirit, it's part of the identity, the grit, the hard work, and I really believe this is going to secure this franchise here for decades,” Goodell said.

A community benefits agreement was one of the caveats for public money. The team is required to spend at least $3 million annually in community projects, increasing slightly each year for 30 years. Legislators like State Senator April Baskin have expressed concern that the Bills aren’t making the process inclusive of residents. The governor says she’s pushing for the process to be open.

“Transparency is important to continue having that engagement with the public to make sure that this benefits the entire region,” Hochul said.

Officials anticipate the Bills will take the field at the new stadium for the 2026 NFL season.