DEJA VU: IMA taking on second Tonawanda expansion

Call it an economic development double play, but in a rare move, Pharma industry behemoth IMA North America is planning to add another 36,500-square-feet to the still-under-construction 80,000-square-foot building with a price tag of $12.5 million.

Between the two projects, IMA North America will be investing slightly more than $46 million in its Town of Tonawanda operations -- spurring a workforce growth of 58 percent. Going from a current 120-person payroll to 190 workers within the next few years.

The expansion is one of the largest private sector investments being made in the Town of Tonawanda but also comes against the backdrop of last fall’s surprise announcement that Sumitomo Rubber USA was closing its Tonawanda plant - a move that idles more than 1,500 workers.

Still, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger says he welcomes the good economic development news.

“They could have invested anywhere in the world, and they've enjoyed the relationship they've had, the history that they've had in the town of Tonawanda, and dealing with the town officials and the environment, the workers that we have here. They decided that why would we look somewhere else? Let's go with somebody we know is a proven commodity, and let's expand into town,” Emminger said.

IMA North America, an affiliate of the Italian-based IMA Group, produces freeze-dryer equipment used in the pharmaceutical and medical fields. The company currently leases space on Military Road in the Town of Tonawanda.

Five other locations in North America were considered, but Emminger says a benefits package from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency and Empire State Development helped cement the deal.

“These companies can locate anywhere in the world. Nowadays, these companies, a lot of them, are choosing to locate in the town of Tonawanda, and think it says a lot for our workforce and our ability to still be an attractive location,” Emminger said.

Work on the 80,000-square-foot building is wrapping up this spring. Construction on the second phase will start later this year.