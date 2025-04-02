© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local Social Services employee guilty of fraud

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published April 2, 2025 at 6:12 PM EDT
A former employee of the local Social Services department has pleaded guilty to using her position for fraudulent purposes.

Denise Neslson, 56, of Buffalo, has compensated back $4,917 to the Erie County Department of Social Services, National Grid and National Fuel Gas, According to the New York Inspector General's office.

Nelson redirected benefits from the Heat Energy Assistance Program in the names of other people to properties she owned, according to a press release from the inspector general's office, taking advantage of unauthorized heating services at the expense of Erie County taxpayers.
