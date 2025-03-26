State Republicans speak out against proposed HEAT Act

State Republicans and energy representatives are speaking up with concerns about the Home Energy Affordable Transfer Act.

There will be devastating ramifications for utility workers if the HEAT Act passes and natural gas gets completely phased out, State Senator Mario Mattera said.

“You're just taking their careers away from them, and they're being forced into having new careers," he said. "Workers like those from the IBEW Local Union 1049, utility workers (many of whom) I stood with this weekend as the fight for a fair contract with that grid. These workers have been there in times of emergency, in times of danger.”

The HEAT Act remains under discussion as part of ongoing talks before New York passes its state budget.