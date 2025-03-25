Dr. Tonja Williams Knight reflects on 35 year educational career

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams Knight is set to retire at the end of the current school year, capping off a 35-year educational career. However, only three of those years were spent in the district’s highest office, an office she says she never expected.

“You couldn’t have planned it. I could not have planned it, even though I believe at that time, I had about 32 years in the district, and a little more than 20 of those years being in leadership. Certainly, we had a Superintendent, and so I was not looking to be the Superintendent. And if I'm very honest I was humble, but I was very surprised when I got the call from the Board [of education] President at that time, Mr. Lou Petrucci, and he asked me if I would consider serving as the Interim [Superintendent] because our former Superintendent, they had severed ties with him. They needed someone to serve for a short time, and I had to think about it.”

Dr. Williams Knight went to work repairing the district's public image while repairing problems internally as well. Most importantly, getting all the staffing contracts completed.

“So, the good thing about me being a novice Superintendent is I didn't know what I didn't know. And so, one of the unions invited me to a delegates meeting after not having had a contract for some years. Well, I show up by myself, and there are hundreds of angry delegates there. And so, I remember when I walked in, I think they took a little pity on me, because I came in with my little purse, and the person sitting at the table said, Are you by yourself? And I said, yeah, where am I sitting? And so she pointed to the front of this huge auditorium-like room. There's this long table, and they have a chair there with a microphone for me. So I was able to read the room, and I could see that there was anger, but they realized that I'm not so far away from what it is you feel you deserve.”

Like with any job, and especially in education, after so many years, even the best of us can get worn down. Dr. Williams Knight mentions this fatigue, along with an increased desire to be around her family, as reasons to retire this school year.

“It was never designed to be long-term, but we were gaining momentum. People believed in the Buffalo schools again, and I just wanted to make sure that before I left, we were in a good place. I knew it wouldn't be forever, and I know how I am. My parents, both blue-collar workers. They believe in hard work. Whatever you do, you do your best. So, I know that's all I know how to do. And when I'm giving my best, I go hard. I go 100%. So, my weekends are filled. I'm the last one to leave every evening. I don't know how to really balance that out. I got married last summer. I never thought that would happen, either. Have a wonderful husband. I've got two daughters. [I] got 32,000 kids, but I've got two biological daughters, my daughters, and they [have] shared me for their whole lives with the Buffalo schools. And I've got an amazing grandson who's going to do some amazing things, you know, he's only eight, but I can already see he's going to cure cancer, he'll be president, he's going to do all kinds of things, you know. So now it's time for them.”

Dr. Williams Knight isn’t entirely sure what she will do yet in retirement, but mentioned she won’t just “fade into the dark”. Furthering a desire to come back as a substitute teacher for the school district.

Dr. Williams Knight will be leaving the district in a bit of financial difficulties as the district is currently facing a budget deficit, currently projected at 73.5 million dollars. The district is currently drawing on its $400 million reserve. In the past school year, the district has already laid off 30 staff, did not fill dozens of positions after retirements and put a hiring freeze on almost 200 vacancies.

Dr. Williams Knight's last day with the district will be June 30th. To listen to the full interview, please click the blue listen button above.