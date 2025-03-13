Clarence manufacturer planning $15 million expansion

At a time when some manufacturers in the region are either cutting back or shutting down operations, Clarence’s Dynabrade is doing just the opposite.

Dynabrade is working with Clarence officials on a 90,000-square-foot new building for its Sheridan Drive campus. The $15 million project could initially see the company hire at least 40 new workers.

To put the new building into perspective, Dynabrade’s current Sheridan Drive headquarters and manufacturing center is slightly more than 50,000 square feet, and the new building, which will house additional manufacturing operations and some R&D services, is nearly 180 percent larger than Dynabrade’s current HQ.

A growing demand for its pneumatic tools is fueling the expansion, says Clarence Supervisor Pat Casilio.

Casilio predicts the impact on Clarence and the region could be huge.

“What's good about it is that they just moved into their second generation. The founder of the company passed away a couple of years ago, and it's good that they're still here. They're still locally owned, and the second generation is now prospering by doing this major expansion to their operations,” Casilio said.

Dynabrade’s products are sold worldwide.

Casilio says the growth is a classic example of how a homegrown company can grow in a global marketplace.

“They make items that easily could be made overseas. So, it's important to America and the new parameters that the President has set up about manufacturing being focused in the United States of America, and that's exactly what they do. They make their products here or assemble them here and sell them around the world,” Casilio said.

Some final Clarence approvals are needed but Casilio says he expects construction to start by early summer.