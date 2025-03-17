Canadian Beat: New U.S. immigration policies might wreck Canadian snowbird travel

There’s no question that the trade war, and President Donald Trump’s rhetoric over Canada becoming the fifty-first state, has ratcheted up the anxiety of many Canadians. Now new rules for Canadian snowbirds and long-term travelers to the US, set to go into effect April 11th, are adding to the concern.

Already many Canadians have drastically scaled back their trips to the United States. Statistics Canada data showed Canadians driving to the United States in February was down 23 percent compared to the month before, and even air travel has fallen, although by not as much, only about 2.4 percent.

Now, U.S. crackdowns on immigration are hitting Canadian snowbirds, who either have properties in the south or spend the winter months there.

People like Johanne Ouellet from Ottawa.

“Well, it’s uncomfortable. Let’s hope it doesn’t get worse in terms of getting in and out of the country,” Ouellet said.

And, Rena Hans of Toronto, who owns a condo in Florida.

“I feel as if we’re being targeted. It’s just one more thing added to a long list of things that I think that it's ridiculous,” Hans said.

The rules require visitors staying for at least a month to register on the U.S. government’s website. It’s free, but it’s a lengthy process. The new rules only apply to Canadians driving into the country. Marc Andre Seguin is a Canadian immigration lawyer, he warns people should not consider ignoring the rules.

“Failure to do so would result in a prosecution, criminal and civil penalties,” Seguin said.

Rosanna Berardi is the managing partner of Berardi Immigration Law in Buffalo. She says penalties for those who do not comply, can be severe.

“It’s punishable by up to a $5000 penalty or six months imprisonment or both,” Berardi said.

It’s all resulting in the U.S. being a less desirable vacation location. Canadian round trips by car to the US declined for the second month in a row, and it’s not just Canadians who will be affected. Valerie Crooks is a geography professor at Simon Fraser University.

“This will have very significant implications if we do see fewer Canadians go to important or major snowbird destinations in the southern part of the United States. Where we do see entire economies that are built around the influx of these seasonal travelers,” Crooks said.

Travel professionals are seeing people looking for alternatives. Here’s travel agent Lesley Keyter.

“We have had quite a few people actually who have contemplated canceling trips, obviously they feel strongly about it that they don’t want to go into the States,” Keyter said.

The registration process can be confusing or difficult, especially for seniors. It’s far different from the ‘packing up the car and heading south’ many have been doing for years. Those who do go will now have to carry their registration with them at all times. Some Canadians call the measure draconian; others see it as a slap in the face in light of a longstanding binational friendship. But when all is said and done, for many, it might just be easier to vacation in Mexico or the Caribbean, or even at home in Canada.