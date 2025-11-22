BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Classical Brass

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage as we present Classical Brass on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 2pm.

Join St. Bonaventure University collaborative pianist Laura J. Peterson, and Atlantic Brass members Seth Orgel (French horn) and John Faieta (trombone) for an afternoon of piano and brass music by Haydn, Mozart, Scriabin, David Amram, and more.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!

YOUR Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is a proud sponsor of Live on Stage.