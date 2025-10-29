© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The art of growing giant pumpkins

WBUR | By Amanda Beland
Published October 29, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
Early in the morning, giant pumpkin grower Steven Connolly removes a cover from a pumpkin he estimates to weigh around 1500 pounds. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
Early in the morning, giant pumpkin grower Steven Connolly removes a cover from a pumpkin he estimates to weigh around 1500 pounds. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Fall means it’s time for giant pumpkin contests and a new generation of competitors.

WBUR’s Amanda Beland reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Amanda Beland