© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump leaves D.C. for foreign trip during shutdown and East Wing demolition

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 24, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

On the Friday politics roundtable, Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd talk about the week in politics with NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales and Puck’s Leigh Ann Caldwell, including how President Trump’s demolition of the East Wing of the White House is resonating during the ongoing government shutdown.

Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling conflict, Chad Pergram did not appear on the program. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom