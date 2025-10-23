© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Schumer calls on Republicans to come back to Washington and address ACA tax credits

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published October 23, 2025 at 1:53 PM EDT
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced hundreds of millions in major federal funding for multiple community projects in Rochester including $62.5 million to complete the over all planned $506 million modernization of the Canandaigua VA Medical Campus.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News file photo
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer is seen in this file photo.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer enlisted the help of some New Yorkers who stand to face financial hardships — or no health insurance coverage — should tax credits under the Affordable Care Act be allowed to expire at the end of the year.

Jeremy Koulish, who joined the Democratic minority leader on a conference call on Thursday, said lost his job with the U.S. Census Bureau in May, and the Affordable Care Act marketplace helped him get coverage.

But it was those premium tax credits that made the health insurance plan feasible for him.

"Without the federal help, I would be forced to pay as much as $1,200 a month more, or nearly $15,000 a year in higher premiums,” Koulish said.

Schumer agreed that many New Yorkers are facing thousands of dollars more in premiums.

"For most New Yorkers, that's $3,000 more a year, but for people close to the retirement age who haven't yet turned 65, it's tens of thousands,” Schumer said.

Democrats say they won’t vote to reopen the government until Republicans negotiate an extension of the expanded subsidies.

Republicans say they won’t negotiate until Democrats vote to reopen the government.

Schumer is calling on Republicans to come back to Washington and negotiate so families don’t face bankruptcy or go without health care.
Tags
NYSPRE
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-FM 105.9/AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
See stories by Alex Crichton