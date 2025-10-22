Seneca Nation economic study highlights impact in region

Longevity and growth are key messages from a newly released Seneca Nation economic impact study.

The Seneca Nation had an economic impact of more than 8,000 jobs across the region — including 4,600 locally — and nearly $2 billion in 2024, according to the study.

Seneca Nation Councilor Odie Porter says the impact is especially notable because there is an established history.

“We didn't just show up 25 years ago. We're the oldest in the region, and we are the most permanent," she said. "Again, just under $2 billion annual impact, 8,000 jobs, seven generations and counting. That's just not economic development; that's economic permanence.”

President J.C. Seneca expects that impact to continue growing with efforts like buying the Rochester Knighthawks lacrosse team.

But one area that’s lacking is progress with Governor Kathy Hochul on a new Seneca Casino compact, he said.

“(It) doesn't seem like they want to negotiate, fairly anyway," he said. "And the way I look at it, certainly they're showing bad faith, in regard to any type of discussions that we've been having, any exchange of information that we've had.”

There have been discussions with executive office members not including Hochul, and Seneca says there is support from state senators and assembly members on both sides of the aisle.