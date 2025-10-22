© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seneca Nation economic study highlights impact in region

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published October 22, 2025 at 5:47 PM EDT
Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca (left) and Councilor Odie Porter address media and members of the Seneca Nation while talking about a recent economic impact study.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca (left) and Councilor Odie Porter address media and members of the Seneca Nation while talking about a recent economic impact study.

Longevity and growth are key messages from a newly released Seneca Nation economic impact study.

The Seneca Nation had an economic impact of more than 8,000 jobs across the region — including 4,600 locally — and nearly $2 billion in 2024, according to the study.

Seneca Nation Councilor Odie Porter says the impact is especially notable because there is an established history.

“We didn't just show up 25 years ago. We're the oldest in the region, and we are the most permanent," she said. "Again, just under $2 billion annual impact, 8,000 jobs, seven generations and counting. That's just not economic development; that's economic permanence.”

President J.C. Seneca expects that impact to continue growing with efforts like buying the Rochester Knighthawks lacrosse team.

But one area that’s lacking is progress with Governor Kathy Hochul on a new Seneca Casino compact, he said. 

“(It) doesn't seem like they want to negotiate, fairly anyway," he said. "And the way I look at it, certainly they're showing bad faith, in regard to any type of discussions that we've been having, any exchange of information that we've had.” 

There have been discussions with executive office members not including Hochul, and Seneca says there is support from state senators and assembly members on both sides of the aisle.
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone