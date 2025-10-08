© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
grey background. On the left in white text: Stronger together. Better together. In the middle: black and white stock image of people with their backs to the camera putting their arms around each other and standing in a line. BTPM NPR logo on the right.

Supreme Court hears election law case

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 8, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about a law in Illinois that allows mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day to be counted for up to two weeks. The court is looking at whether the Republican lawmaker who sued over the law and was endorsed by President Trump should be able to sue.

If the court sides with the lawmaker, experts say it could pave the way for far more election lawsuits moving forward.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Rebecca Green, associate professor at William and Mary Law School and co-director of the election law program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom