Quantum physics pioneers win Nobel Prize

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 7, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT

The words “macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling” may not mean anything to someone without a degree in physics, but if you’ve ever used a flash drive or a cellphone, you’ve enjoyed the benefits of some groundbreaking research that just won the Nobel Prize.

On Tuesday, the Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics to three scientists: John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis for their exploration of the tiniest components of the physical world, and the mind-boggling properties that underpin modern technology.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Jonathan Bagger, CEO of the American Physical Society.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

