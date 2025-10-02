© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
grey background. On the left in white text: Stronger together. Better together. In the middle: black and white stock image of people with their backs to the camera putting their arms around each other and standing in a line. BTPM NPR logo on the right.

White House threatens cuts to 'Democrat agencies' during shutdown

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 2, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

The White House is applying intense political pressure to force Democrats to the negotiating table as the government shutdown continues. President Trump said on Thursday that he would be meeting with Russel Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, to look at making further cuts to “Democrat agencies.”

Host Peter O’Dowd unpacks the administration’s strategy with Natalie Andrews, a White House correspondent for The Wall Street Journal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom