Why soybean farmers are raising concerns about Trump's Argentina bailout

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 29, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT
Soybeans are harvested on the Warpup Farm in Warren, Ind., Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Michael Conroy/AP)
Soybeans are harvested on the Warpup Farm in Warren, Ind., Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Michael Conroy/AP)

The Trump administration has canceled foreign aid, pulled out of the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Deal.

So, it was a head scratcher to many when the administration last week promised to bail out the economy of Argentina. Among the Americans voicing the loudest concerns are soybean farmers in the heartland.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Wailin Wong, co-host of The Indicator from Planet Money.

