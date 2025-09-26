© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Disney shareholders launch investigation into handling of Jimmy Kimmel's brief cancellation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT

Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from ABC ended on Tuesday with a comeback that drew more than six million viewers, the biggest TV audience for Kimmel in a decade, according to parent company Disney.

Now, a group of Disney shareholders wants to know if Disney violated fiduciary rules by bowing to pressure from the Trump administration to take Kimmel’s show off the air.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Roben Farzad, host of the podcast “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom