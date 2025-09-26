After 10 years, Tribute Garden continues to honor victims of domestic violence

Advocates and public officials are marking the 10th anniversary of the Tribute Garden, the Isle View Park landmark erected to honor the victims of domestic violence. While the monument has helped to build awareness of domestic violence, the issue still plagues the region. According to state data, in 2023 over 6,600 cases of domestic violence were reported in Erie County.

"We like to see this as a community challenge, a community problem, a community issue where we all want to be actively engaged in understanding the root causes and figuring out ways to eradicate it from our communities," said Karen King, Erie County Commissioner for Public Advocacy and Executive Director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women.

On Saturday, September 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., county officials, advocates and family members of victims of domestic violence will gather at Isle View Park to mark the Tribute Garden's 10-year anniversary.

King and a panel of advocates for victims of domestic violence will be appearing on a future episode of "What's Next" on BTPM NPR.

