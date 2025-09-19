© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

New documentary celebrates Roberto Clemente's life on and off the baseball field

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 19, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT
This week, Major League Baseball saluted one of the sport’s all-time greats by nominating players for the Roberto Clemente Award. Clemente won Golden Gloves, Most Valuable Player awards, and two World Series titles with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

More importantly, however, the right fielder from Puerto Rico blazed a trail for equality in baseball. He died delivering earthquake relief to Nicaragua in 1972, but his achievements on and off the diamond continue to inspire baseball fans everywhere.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with David Altrogge, who directed a new documentary celebrating that legacy. It’s called “Clemente” and is playing now in select theaters. They are joined by Roberto Clemente Jr., an executive producer of the film and the first of his father’s three sons.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom