Humanities Festival carries on tradition of sparking creative discussion

With its multiple meanings and associations, the theme of “Fabrication” for the 2025 Buffalo Humanities connects with the themes of its predecessors. While the history of the region’s art and industry falls under the theme, organizers are also concerned about misinformation, or the “fabrication” of the public record.

“What we do is increase critical awareness,” said Christina Milletti, Interim Director of the UB Humanities Institute.

“The workshops that we are running at the festival this year are meant to bring people in and encourage them to think about the ways fabrication has become part of their lives.”

The festival runs Friday and Saturday, September 19-20, at two venues. Saturday will feature a number of workshops and speakers at the Buffalo & Erie County Central Library. On Friday night, Asbury Hall will host performance and textile artist Nick Cave.

“He's challenging us through our bodies and through our sensory apparati and through the worlds that we inhabit, without directly giving us a narrative or an argument,” said Andrea Pitts, the Institute’s Interim Executive Director, regarding Cave’s approach.

“I do think the ways that creative works can speak to us beyond the verbal or beyond the cognitive is important.”

In addition to a special screening of Cave’s film “Gestalt,” the evening will begin with an introductory musical performance by George Caldwell. Local artists will engage Cave in an on-stage conversation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Like all festival events, there is no admission charge, though registration is encouraged.

Saturday’s lineup includes discussions from scholars from the University at Buffalo, Canisius University, Buffalo State University and Daemen University. Workshops will be conducted by Stitch Buffalo and Western New York Book Arts Center. The Globe Market will offer a complimentary light lunch along with coffee from Public Espresso.

“So, there's going to be hopefully something for everybody,” said Pitts who described the setting as “a “come-as-you-are kind of vibe because this is meant to be available. It's in the public library. It's on a main transit line too, so folks can get there.”

Milletti hopes the setting inspires attendees to begin new conversations.

“All the talks are festival oriented, which is to say they're non-academic. You won't hear a lot of jargon,” Milletti promised.

“They're meant to open lines of thought, engage the audience, have talks about ideas, and so that everyone leaves enriched and excited.”