The Scene Playlist for Aug. 24

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario, airing from 10-11 AM every Sunday.

Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Ankle Weights” - deb. // Buffalo, NY

A brand new single from a brand new band. You may recognize vocalist Brendan Orr from his days in Canetis.

2. “To the Broken Coast” - Shane Meyer // Buffalo, NY

From the album To the broken coast / on the crystal wave / it's you, o / hey, the latest offering from Steak & Cake Records.

3. “Good News” - The Piano Says // Toronto, ON

The Piano Says is the project of Dani Rosenoer, an artist who has independently released several albums and is also the fulltime touring keyboardist with Three Days Grace.

4. “The Masses” - Tuned Out // London, ON

This band formed in 2019 and, eerily enough, was called Social Distance right before the pandemic hit. They changed the name in 2021 and since then have been writing and recording.

5. “I Will Never Leave Your Side” - Grosh // Buffalo, NY

From their latest album, Start Again, released earlier this year. You can catch Grosh “Prime” ft. Harry Graser, Alex McArthur, and Zak Ward at Larkin Square in Buffalo on Wednesday the 27th.

6. “Nvr Rlly Hnst” - The Meringues // Kingston, ON

From their latest album, Pavlova’s Dog.

7. “Death Of Me” - Little Liar // Buffalo, NY

Little Liar seems to have a never ending show schedule, which is great news if you’re into hard rock in the style of Alice in Chains. Speaking of, you can catch the band tonight alongside Blissen and some others at Photo City Music Hall in Rochester.

8. “Living With Your Memory” - Natalia Valencia // Toronto, ON

Natalia is a Colombian/Canadian artist who “crafts heartfelt music that blends folk, country, and pop.”

9. “Marble & Gold” - Silver Proof // Buffalo, NY

A band who is “looking to be a driving force in the world of punk music.”

10. “right/wrong” - aniqa dear // Toronto, ON

An experimental art pop project stemming from the Pakistani/Indian and Arabic influences of songwriter and performer Aniqa Qadir.

11. “TOOTHACHE” - M.A.X. The Baroque Boy // Buffalo, NY

An artist who simply states, “It’s my world hope you like it.” This song is definitely ear candy (aka “toothache” is a fitting title) and gets lodged in my head after I listen to it.

12. “Pepsi Challenge” - LTtheMonk // Hamilton, ON

Originally from the UK, LTtheMonk moved to Canada in 2017 “in pursuit of a sound that would blend his love of Canadian & American hip-hop, dance music & pop.”

13. “Onions” - Jacob King // Buffalo, NY

A song off of the new album, Merry Locker, which just came out this past June. Jake’s songwriting is reminiscent of some of the artists I know and love (Elliott Smith being the first who comes to mind) but it’s also authentically him. I challenge you to not get sucked in.

14. “Televida” - Roscoe GT // Sarnia, ON

This band is said to focus on “pop rock in the vein of Bob Mould” and has been touring Southern Ontario, Mexico, and the United States for 25 years.

15. “Talk More Love” - Chris Koster ft. Miss Emily // Kingston, ON

Those who are fans of The Glorious Sons are probably already familiar with Chris. This song is so darn catchy.

16. “Glitter” - Kerry Fey // Buffalo, NY

Those in the Buffalo area may not only be familiar with Kerry through her musical performances, but also her burlesque performances with The Glam Vamps .

A Spotify playlist is available to stream here , but we encourage you to purchase these artists’ downloads, CDs, or vinyl; buy their merch; or go see a show.