Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT Returns to Delaware Park for SiDP’s 50th Season, But Is It “Free”?

Shakespeare’s comedy TWELFTH NIGHT begins with Duke Orsino’s oft-quoted line, “If music be the food of love, play on.” Most of us love music and love the idea of being in love and so this speech sounds very encouraging. But Duke Orsino, at least emotionally, is just a self-absorbed adolescent when it comes to love, so when Lady Olivia doesn’t fall immediately for him, he’s quickly done with love in general and her in particular. By just the third line of Act I, Scene I, he’s already crying out “Give me excess of it [music], that, surfeiting [indulging to excess], The appetite [for love] may sicken, and so die.” Wow. This guy is not the poster boy for long-term commitment.

If you don’t know that speech, perhaps on our BTPM PBS television station you haven’t seen local actor Rolando Gomez as Duke Orsino deliver that passionate “If Music be the Food of Love…” filmed in Kleinhans Music Hall. You can watch that here:

So, some thoughts: Just as we at BTPM Classical try to avoid playing only single movements and excerpts in favor of the entire concerto, symphony, or opera, why not enjoy the entire play? Your attention span is longer than the duke’s. Just as listening to classical music “for free” this summer 2025, Buffalo’s Shakespeare in Delaware Park will kick off its 50th season with TWELFTH NIGHT running from June 19 to July 13, every night except Monday. Also, “for free.” It’s a fun play, populated by many flawed characters, some deeply flawed, some just comically flawed, with the single exception being Viola, who is a wonderful person, washed up on a strange shore, who disguises herself as a boy, “Cesario,” to stay safe and also to find work. She’s hired by Duke Orsino to be his wingman and to ply his troth to Lady Olivia. Since “Cesario” is female, she knows what women want! Pretty soon, Olivia is in love with “Cesario.” And, of course, more “problems” keep popping up as the play progresses. Sounds like an opera, doesn’t it!

By the way, you can stay up to date with all things theatrical in Western New York and Southern Ontario by listening to “Theater Talk,” heard Friday mornings on BTPM NPR, also available on the website (with listings), and as a podcast.

Now, as I said, just as listening to BTPM Classical, TWELFTH NIGHT will be “free,” but I encourage you to be generous when they pass the hat at intermission, just as I encourage you to be generous as we have our on-air classical music pledge drives. This April 23, we’ll celebrate the greatest poet ever on Shakespeare’s “birthday observed,” just as on December 16, we’ll celebrate the greatest composer ever, with Beethoven’s “birthday observed.” We know that both were baptized, and assume that they were both born a day, or two, or three days earlier, but they weren’t the one-named international icons of art back then. So, even though we don’t have perfect information, we don’t give up like Duke Orsino. We make an educated guess and move forward because some things are worth celebrating.

There are many parallels between theater and music. And one is that the arts need your support. SiDP turns 50 this summer. BTPM Classical will turn 50 in the Spring of 2027. Both organizations are in it for the long haul. Will you be along for the ride? There will be opportunities to support the arts this Spring and Summer. So “if music be the food of love” and you love music, and if it’s no secret that food prices are going up, so are the costs of providing good theater and good radio. Don’t be like Duke Orsino and throw up your hands. Instead, roll up your sleeves and donate when asked.

