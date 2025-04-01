BTPM Adds Director of Audio Strategy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Velasquez brings more than 15 years of audio, digital strategy to station

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, S.J. Velasquez joins Buffalo Toronto Public Media as its first Director of Audio Strategy, leading the public media organization’s four radio stations. Velasquez is from Western New York and has been a producer for the BBC for the past 10 years, and prior to that, worked on digital products for The Buffalo News and Syracuse.com. She is a graduate of Canisius University and holds a master’s degree in Magazine, Newspaper & Online journalism from Syracuse University.

“We are fortunate that we found such an incredible talent in our own backyard,” said Tom Calderone, President & CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media. “S.J. has the perfect combination of experience and skills to bring a new level of innovation to our audio services and meet our varied audiences where they are.”

Velasquez has been a lifelong “superfan” of Buffalo Toronto Public Media, having grown up with Sesame Street and Reading Rainbow and being inspired to become an Irish dancer after watching Riverdance on WNED PBS. She has previously been published on NPR.org and appeared as a guest on NPR member stations.

“I’m excited to bring everything together that I’ve learned, locally, with The Buffalo News and buffalo.com, and globally, with the BBC. It’s the perfect time to bring it all together,” Velasquez said. “Buffalo Toronto Public Media is something I care so deeply about already and I finally get to contribute in a meaningful way beyond my monthly contribution.”

Velasquez said she takes great pride in her responsibility as a journalist to leverage editorial integrity, digital innovation, and audience feedback to create content that is informative, engaging, and impartial. Velasquez will work with the news, program, and music directors for WBFO, WBFO The Bridge, and WNED Classical, as well as with the development of BTPM’s Spanish audio service.

