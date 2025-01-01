© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Etón Odyssey Radio

Red and black ETON Odyssey Radio

Pledge: $12 monthly Sustainer or $144 annually

The Etón Odyssey is a multifunction alert radio that is rugged, rechargeable, and reliable! Not to mention solar-powered, splash proof, smart phone & tablet charging with Bluetooth streaming.

Features:

  • 2000 mAh Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery
  • Alkaline Batteries (not included)
  • Digital Tuner & Display
  • 5V 1.0A USB Output
  • Bluetooth Ready
  • High-Efficiency Solar Panel Charging
  • Hand Crank Power
  • IPX4 – Weatherproof
  • Bright, Long-Lasting LED
  • Flashlight
  • Red Emergency Beacon & Siren
  • DC Power input via included USB-C Cable
  • AUX-IN Jack
  • Headphone Jack
  • Clock
  • AM/FM/SW/WB Coverage
  • Shortwave
  • NOAA Weather Alerts
  • Carabineer (included)
  • Return to Thank You Gifts