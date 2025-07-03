Stadium plans for new soccer club kicked to 2027

The site of a new soccer stadium in Buffalo is in play again after a plan to build at Elk and Lee Streets was abandoned. According to a release from Buffalo Pro Soccer, the decision was due to "an inability to work through disputes relating to the operation of the neighboring PVS Chemicals facility."

The chemical company released a short statement following the announcement: "PVS has stated from the beginning that the soccer stadium is an incompatible use of an area that is zoned for industry. We wish the soccer team success in finding a new site and a bringing professional soccer to Buffalo."

The site had been home to the athletic teams of the former Medaille University and continues to house a variety of sports contests. The Buffalo Pro Soccer Youth Academy teams will continue to practice and play their matches at the existing fields through the end of the year, the release stated.

The development stops the club's plans to erect a $10 million, privately-funded, 7,600-seat stadium. Construction was scheduled for completion by March 2026, allowing for the team to compete next season in the United Soccer League. The club is now targeting 2027 for its inaugural season.

Where they will play that season is uncertain.

“Our vision remains unchanged, and we’re working on a new plan that we believe will be even more impactful for Buffalo and our fans," stated Peter Marlette, Jr., President of Buffalo Pro Soccer.

"We’ve already begun re-evaluating two previously vetted sites and are also exploring several new options under consideration.”

