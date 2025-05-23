Amid financial challenges, Buffalo State cuts back on programs

Buffalo State University will change many of its offerings as the institution contends with falling enrollment and multi-million-dollar budget deficits. The university has "identified 19 additional programs for deactivation," including bachelor’s offerings in Physics, Sociology, and Art History. Additionally, the schools of Education and Professions will merge, a move expected to result in "administrative efficiencies." A "voluntary separation program" has resulted in about 60 staff retirements.

Interim President Dr. Bonita R. Durand claimed the changes will help the university remain on target to balance its budget by 2027-28. As the university nears the end of its fiscal year, it projects its deficit will be between $15.5 million and $17.5 million. This takes into account the $2.6 million in operating aid that was awarded to Buffalo State as part of the recently approved New York State budget.

Along with financial stability reinforcement, the university is also looking to promote more student enrollment, which has plummeted at Buffalo State by 45$ in the last 10 years. The school has entered into a direct admit agreement with Buffalo Public Schools and is in conversations with the Williamsville, Ken-Ton, and Niagara Falls school districts to create similar direct pathways for students to enroll at Buffalo State.

Regarding the sweeping changes, Interim President Durand said in a statement, “I remain confident in our ability — with the support of SUNY, elected leaders, and community partners — to take the necessary steps that will maintain our university’s position as a leader in higher education.”