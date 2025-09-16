© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Thruway Authority to hold outreach days on Grand Island in late September

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published September 16, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
If you’re one of 3.4 million E-ZPass account holders and you have questions or concerns, you may want to mark your calendars for an upcoming event later this month. The New York State Thruway Authority announced today that they’re holding E-ZPass and tolls by mail outreach days at the Western New York Welcome Center on Grand Island. Assistant Public Information Officer, Kelly Holland, said representatives will be on site to meet with customers one-on-one on September 29 between 1 and 7 p.m. and on September 30 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“I do urge any customers who plan to attend to come as prepared as possible,” Holland said. “They're going to want to have their address handy, license plate number, E-ZPass or tolls by mail, account number, or violation number in a description of the issue. The more information they come with, the better we're going to be able to serve them in a timely manner.”

The Welcome Center is accessible from the Niagara Thruway (I-190) at exit 19.
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
