After Masten District fire, councilmember seeks answers on hydrant failures

A Buffalo lawmaker is asking questions about the response to a recent fire in the city’s Masten District.

Councilmember Zeneta Everhart claims faulty fire hydrants hindered firefighters battling a blaze on Victoria Avenue on Sept. 5.

The fire started on the second floor of 171 Victoria Ave., before spreading to the two surrounding properties. Officials say four adults were displaced by the blaze.

Residents reported the fire department arrived quickly on scene.

"But the issue arose when they went to use the fire hydrants and they were not operating the way that they should be operating, and that is a problem," Everhart said.

Firefighters had to get water from a block away, delaying their response, she added.

The Buffalo Water Authority is responsible for all hydrant maintenance and repairs, including the color-coded painting of the hydrants which indicate the water flow, according to a city spokesperson.

Buffalo Water could not be reached for comment.

Everhart filed a resolution Tuesday summoning Fire Commissioner William Renaldo to an upcoming committee meeting to explain procedures when encountering an insufficient water supply. And she has a barrage of questions at the ready.

"I want to know what the breakdown was that day and for that fire that happened, but I also want to know, what is the process? What are you doing to make sure that nothing like this happens again? Or what are you doing to make sure that all fire hydrants across the city are operable? What does that schedule look like? What does the maintenance of these fire hydrants look like? What role does Buffalo Water play in this process?"

National Fire Protection Association guidelines state hydrants should be inspected annually, with water flow tests performed every 5 years.