County highlights bus crash in need for emergency preparedness

September is Emergency Preparedness Month, and the tragic bus crash on Interstate-90 has Erie County redoubling efforts to increase awareness on how public agencies, and people, prepare for when disaster strikes.

Mass casualty events and other tragic instances often have the appearance of rapid response, said Dan Neaverth Jr., Erie County Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. But there’s a heavy amount of coordination happening even while responders are all-hands-on-deck.

“I think the public's perception is that we can instantly call up 50 ambulances if we need 50 ambulances," he said. "And that, even in a large city like New York, would have been something that would have required quite a bit of orchestration, to make sure that you have the right amount of ambulances, the right amount of people that can take care of them.”

Communication is key during crisis, Journey’s End CEO Pam Kefi said.

According to Census data, around 39 languages are spoken among residents in Erie County.

One of the key parts in responding to the bus crash was the 60-plus language service volunteers who joined the effort, translating Cantonese, Hindi, Arabic and other languages. It highlighted the level of urgency and assistance that’s needed during mass-casualty events, Kefi said, while thanking the Buffalo Chinese Christian Church and other local groups for their help.

“You rapidly showed up with volunteers hour after hour to help bridge the language gap. In addition, we found that you served to create community connections and offer essential cultural support. This is the value of being part of being part of a welcoming community. We intentionally create practices and build bridges that help all of us thrive.”

Preparedness also means families should have emergency packs at the ready, but required necessities are dependent on the individual, Neaverth said.

This could include diapers and baby formula for families with young children, extra clothes and water, or cell phone chargers.