‘Never Forget’: Buffalo volunteers restore naval ships in memory of 9/11

Memorial events were held across the region Thursday to remember the victims and first responders of 9/11.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park hosted more than 300 volunteers from National Grid, M&T Bank, Highmark and HARCAT Welding who worked to remediate the historic ships as part of a memorial day of service.

Volunteers, servicemembers and business leaders gathered to honor the 2,977 people killed in the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

The Naval Park’s Director of Programs and Community Engagement, Courtney Speckman, said they endeavor to preserve a tragic piece of the nation’s collective history.

"We are also here to educate because as we hit this milestone of 24 years since that clear September morning, we are forced to reckon with our commitment to never forget, even as we have service members enlisting who are not alive on that day," she said.

For the third year running, around 120 volunteers from the National Grid worked on the three historical vessels docked at the waterfront.

Holly Kirkpatrick Rear Admiral Robert E. Wirth delivered the keynote speech at the memorial event, Sept. 11, 2025.

"We performed regular duties such as cleaning and working on painting and just doing some regular maintenance work. But we also got involved in some of the electrical work on the ships, helping to do some wiring work install new lighting," said Regional Director, Ken Kujawa.

Rear Admiral Robert Wirth was at the helm as the day’s keynote speaker. The Grand Island native told the story of the USS New York, the amphibious transport ship built with seven and a half tons of steel recovered from the wreckage of the Twin Towers.

"That steel was melted down and forged into the ship's bow so that, quite literally, the ship would lead with the strength of those we lost," he said. "Every sailor aboard knows the story behind the steel in the hull, and they carry that legacy going forward into every mission."

He added that Buffalo also continues to factor into the Navy’s legacy.

"Our city has long served as a cornerstone of military service, from the Great Lakes to the great oceans, sailors, soldiers, airmen, marine. Many of them began their journeys right here on these streets, in these schools, in homes like yours and mine."

