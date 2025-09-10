Professor weighs in on Catholic Health budget negotiations

Medical contract negotiations for Catholic Health employees are inching closer to make-or-break.

The result will likely have ripple effects reaching beyond the immediate contract, said Howard Stanger, management department chair at Canisius University's Whaley Business School. He believes those implications will extend to other hospitals and medical systems in the future as well.

“If employees at Kaleida, for example, have a much better contract with better wages and benefits, then nurses and other employees might leave Catholic Health to go to work at Kaleida," Stanger said. "So, both parties have an economic incentive to get contract terms that are equitable.”

Union negotiators are reviewing parts of Kaleida Health’s most recent contract with nursing staff, and Stanger says the deal with Catholic Health is likely to become a similar measuring stick once completed.

BTPM will have more updates on contract negotiations, and analysis from Stanger, as contract negotiations progress in the coming weeks.