Sisters of Charity prepares for annual babies read-a-thon

This year marks Sisters of Charity Hospital’s third year participating in the Babies with Books International Read-A-Thon, and members of the hospital are setting their sights high for the global event.

Sisters of Charity — which is partnered with local bookstore Alice, Ever After Books — is looking to improve on its sixth-place finish among hospitals of a similar size last year. It’s an important experience when parents and their children might have limited interaction, said Jennifer Mendola, nursing manager for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“If you've never experienced life in a NICU. Most people don't understand what it entails," she said. "But this is kind of bringing a little bit of normalcy to our babies and to our families, and it really allows our parents to participate in the care of their babies.”

Reading volunteers include families and nurses, but also community leaders who come to read to the babies, Mendola said.