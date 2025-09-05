Buffalo Fashion Runway prepares for inaugural weekend block party

Western New York fashion lovers have a new local opportunity to engage with the medium.

Buffalo Fashion Runway is hosting its first-ever block party tomorrow afternoon in Downtown Buffalo, which will include work from four in-house designers, as well as work from other local talent.

One priority is holding the event outdoors because that’s where fashion exists, Buffalo Fashion Runway Media Manager Yai Dia said.

“It exists in your day-to-day. It exists when you go to work. It exists when you go home from work, and you put on your pajamas," she said. "I think that, sometimes it's easy to bypass how culturally significant, as well as just fundamentally significant and necessary that fashion is to our day-to-day lives.”

But it was important to make the block party more than a fashion event, Dia said.

There also will be an art area, food vendors, and live music starting around noon at Fountain Plaza, and appearances by Common Council Members Leah Halton-Pope and Mitch Nowakowski.

"There's literally a need to create and foster foundational communities," Dia said. "People like our council members being a part of our events, that opens a whole new demographic, that opens a whole new space, an entire pot of people that we were never able to reach before."