World’s oldest working fireboat to celebrate 125 years with Buffalo Harbor event

This weekend marks 125 years since a now legendary fireboat arrived in Buffalo.

This Saturday, the Edward M. Cotter will recreate its 1900 maiden voyage into Buffalo Harbor escorted by 20 vessels from both local and international agencies, before delivering a full water display using all five of its deck water guns.

The re-enactment will take place in the channel in front of the Buffalo Naval Park and celebrations will also feature music from the South Park High School band, a presentation by the Buffalo Fire Honor Guard and a flyover by the Erie County Sheriff’s helicopter.

The fireboat is still active and responded to a boat fire on Lake Erie as recently as July 23. Buffalo Acting Mayor, Chris Scanlon, said the Cotter is a community treasure.

"Its purpose is for fighting fires, supplying water for land based units and breaking ice. But the Cotter is also the world's oldest working fireboat, and continues to greatly increase fire protection along the waterfront and inland here in the city of Buffalo," he said.

The boat’s captain, Michael Kick, said the boat will turn the corner at the lighthouse by the Coast Guard Station at 11a.m., making its way into the harbor then proceeding to Canalside.

"We'll be flowing water and any of the other boats that can flow water will be also flowing water. And then we'll do a little pirouette there so everybody can get a good look at her, and then we'll proceed up the river, and that'll end the ceremony," Kick said.

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1996, the vessel is now largely funded by the E.M. Cotter Conservancy, a non-profit. All in all it costs around $300K annually to run according to Kyle Zappia, the conservancy's chair, though the City of Buffalo covers costs such as fuel and those incurred when it responds to emergencies. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said 16 to 20 firefighters are still trained to man the boat.

"In keeping with the Buffalo Fire Department's constant and consistent state of readiness, the Cotter remains available for fire suppression and water supply around the clock, 365 days a year,” he claimed.

Originally christened William S. Grattan in 1900, the fireboat was renamed Edward M. Cotter in 1954 to honor a beloved union leader.

The re-enactment is free and begins at 11 a.m., though onlookers are encouraged to arrive early to get their spot. The celebration will be followed by the fourth annual Bills Mafia boat parade at 1 p.m., setting up a busy Saturday along the waterfront.