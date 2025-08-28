© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fall season turns focus to driver vigilance, student safety

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published August 28, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
A woman wearing a light yellow jacket speaks at a podium, while several members law enforcement wait for their turns to speak. A yellow school bus is parked directly behind the speakers, while a police cruiser is at the far-left of frame.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
AAA Director of Public Relations Elizabeth Carey, standing at podium, speaks during a press conference at AAA's Amherst headquarters.

The start of September marks a pivotal time for drivers. Not only does it come with holiday traffic for Labor Day weekend, it also means more buses and students out on the streets for a new school year.

Drivers need to pay extra attention with students going to and from school, said Commissioner Mark Schroeder of the New York Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Rushing to get to your destination is not worth risking your life or the life of a child just trying to get to school," he said. "The future of our children is far more important than the text or phone call that you want to make during your commute.”

Bus safety is a particular concern with the number of reports he’s seen online about drivers trying to pass buses that have stop signs out while unloading students, Schroeder said.

Drivers can be fined up to $400 for doing so, and have points put on their licenses.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone