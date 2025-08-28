Fall season turns focus to driver vigilance, student safety

The start of September marks a pivotal time for drivers. Not only does it come with holiday traffic for Labor Day weekend, it also means more buses and students out on the streets for a new school year.

Drivers need to pay extra attention with students going to and from school, said Commissioner Mark Schroeder of the New York Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Rushing to get to your destination is not worth risking your life or the life of a child just trying to get to school," he said. "The future of our children is far more important than the text or phone call that you want to make during your commute.”

Bus safety is a particular concern with the number of reports he’s seen online about drivers trying to pass buses that have stop signs out while unloading students, Schroeder said.

Drivers can be fined up to $400 for doing so, and have points put on their licenses.