© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lovejoy trash receptacle project promotes civic engagement

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published August 20, 2025 at 5:25 PM EDT
A woman standing in a white blouse indicates to a garbage receptacle in front of her, while two children in black T-shirts and sweatpants stand on either side of the receptacle holding a purple ribbon between them. A man stands middle-frame, holding a large pair of scissors.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Members of the East Lovejoy Coalition of Neighbors Block Club, The Foundry nonprofit and the East Buffalo Development Corporation stand with fellow community members, discussing the significance of a project for new garbage receptacles in the area.

A stroll to Bailey Avenue and Lovejoy Street might provide a view of something often viewed as commonplace, but community members are saying is an important new feature – garbage receptacles.

Cleaning up garbage and having trash receptacles might seem like a small thing, but it’s an essential part of maintaining a positive atmosphere within a neighborhood, as opposed to just leaving garbage discarded on the ground, said Keiah Shauku, program director for East Buffalo Development Corporation.

The project also fosters collaboration between community groups, like the East Lovejoy Coalition of Neighbors Block Club, and resources like The Foundry nonprofit, she said.

“I think the project overall is about empowering block clubs, aligning them and connecting them with community resources," Shauku said. "Connecting them with resources so that they're able to actually make a difference and do work that really does matter."

The Foundry is an East Side nonprofit that provides students and adults with hands-on learning and entrepreneurship skills.

The project, and others like it, also provides opportunity for youth to gain job experience. The program is a chance for members to build experience welding and the understanding needed for long-term employment, The Foundry Main Manager Drew Brotz said.

“Although we are doing a lot of the skill building with the welding and the metal fabrication, it does come down to a lot of soft skill building," he said. "A lot of folks that we are working with, this could be their first job ... that is one of our goals after the program, that they can take these skills and then hold that long term, wherever they may end up.”

The current capacity is four students who stay with the program up to a year, but the goal is to expand how many students they can work with, and how long the program extends, Brotz said.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone