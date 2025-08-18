© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo metro area posts modest job growth as Southern Tier sees slump

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Grant Ashley
Published August 18, 2025 at 5:16 PM EDT
This photo shows the corner of a beige office building. The building is labeled "New York State Department of Labor."
Thomson200
/
Wikimedia Commons
The New York State Department of Labor tracks job growth in the state.

The Buffalo-Cheektowaga metro area added a net 11,300 private sector jobs over the past year, according to preliminary data from the New York State Labor Department.

The numbers — which are subject to revision as the state DOL and a beleaguered U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics continue to gather data — show 2% job growth for New York’s second largest metro area, which outpaced the statewide job growth rate of 1.6%.

Genesee County posted job growth of 1.3% over the past year, but other parts of Western New York weren’t as fortunate. Non-farm jobs slumped by .8% in Chautauqua and Allegany counties. Job losses were the worst in Cattaraugus County, which saw jobs contract by 1.5%.

Job numbers in Wyoming County held steady. The DOL did not provide individual data for Orleans County.

On average, non-metro counties saw a job growth rate of .7% in the past year.

New York State added a total of 164,800 non-farm jobs in the last year, making for a job growth rate of 1.7%.

This chart shows job growth (or loss) rates by metro area or county in New York State. The Buffalo-Cheektowaga Metro Area added a net 11,300 private sector jobs over the past year. Genesee County posted job growth of 1.3% over the past year. Non-farm jobs slumped by .8% in Chautauqua and Allegany Counties. Job losses were the worst in Cattaraugus County, which saw jobs contract by 1.5%. Job numbers in Wyoming County held steady. Individual data for Orleans County was not provided. The data comes from the State Department of Labor.
Courtesy of the New York State Department of Labor

Private education and health services jobs added a net 123,400 jobs over the past year, giving the industry the highest growth rate of any in the state at 5.4%. The leisure and hospitality sector added 27,400 jobs, making for an annual growth rate of 2.8%.

Construction and manufacturing saw the most job declines of any industry in the state. Those sectors saw job losses of 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

The statewide unemployment rate for July sat at 4%. That’s the same as it was this June, but an improvement over last July’s 4.4% unemployment rate. When New York City is excluded, the unemployment rate for the state sits at 3.4%.
Grant Ashley
