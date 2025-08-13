University at Buffalo announces 2025-26 music season

The University at Buffalo’s Department of Music has released details of its 2025–26 concert season, with a slate that includes contemporary premieres, traditional works and performances by international guest artists.

The season continues longstanding series such as the Slee Visiting Artist Series and the Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle, alongside events from the university’s Center for 21st Century Music.

Two ensembles — the Viano Quartet in October and the Dalí Quartet in April — will perform works by Beethoven as part of the university’s annual quartet cycle.

UB will also mark the 100th anniversary of composer and former faculty member Morton Feldman with a two-day festival in January 2026. The “Feldman@100” program will feature five concerts, pre-concert talks, and a performance of Feldman’s "Rothko Chapel."

The department’s annual “Gift to the Community” concert, introduced in 2023 as a response to the Tops supermarket shooting, will return in May 2026.

A full schedule and ticket information is available on the University at Buffalo website.