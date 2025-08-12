Trades workers, Schumer make case for Job Corps funding

Federal funding for Job Corps has almost reached an end, which has Senator Chuck Schumer and local trades professionals voicing strong support for the national network of vocational training centers.

The effects are already being seen, with a significant drop in enrollment this year at the Cassadaga location, Schumer said.

“Usually there are about 250 people, 242, 50 every year who come in. Well, this year, only 84 people have applied because they read it may not continue," he said. "And people say to themselves, 'Why do I sign up if it's going to be eliminated?' So, it's hurting already, and that's true of the Job Corps across the country.”

The program was started in 1964, aimed at combating high rates of unemployment among young people.

The center’s partnership with Jamestown Community College provides an atmosphere for emotional support and success, which would be devastating to lose, said social worker Arlene Tariq, who is a Job Corps alumna.

“With Job Corps, along with the supportive environment at JCC, it propelled me to become the great social worker that I am," she said. "And so as far as the foundation for teenagers, it's super important, right? Not everyone is dealt with the cards that they need to be dealt.”

Closing Job Corps would mean a significant loss of potential future workers, but also a missed opportunity for students to learn from skilled professionals, said Jomo Akono, a representative with the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.

“The union provides our carpenters to many of the Job Corps training centers," he said. "So, we're not talking about theoretical positions. You're being trained by people who are trained.”

Schumer is sponsoring a bill that has passed committee, which he says would keep Job Corps funded past its current Oct. 1 deadline.