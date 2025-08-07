City of Olean breaks ground on new inclusive playground

A first-of-its-kind $2 million inclusive playground broke ground in the City of Olean today. Once completed in the fall of this year, the newly renovated 3-and-a-half-acre Marcus Park will be connected to the Allegheny River Valley Trail.

Intandem, a disability services agency, funded $600,000 for the project, which Olean Mayor William J. Aiello says sets a precedent for more collaborations in Cattaraugus County.

"Intandem has a far reach. They service clients throughout Niagara County, Cattaraugus County and now Allegheny County. So, I see us partnering with them, maybe on more projects like this," Aiello said.

The majority of funding for the project came from Governor Kathy Hochul’s Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.