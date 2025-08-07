© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

City of Olean breaks ground on new inclusive playground

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:35 PM EDT
A map of the renovations being made to Marcus Park in Olean, NY.
Empire State Development
A map of the renovations being made to Marcus Park in Olean, NY.

A first-of-its-kind $2 million inclusive playground broke ground in the City of Olean today. Once completed in the fall of this year, the newly renovated 3-and-a-half-acre Marcus Park will be connected to the Allegheny River Valley Trail.

Intandem, a disability services agency, funded $600,000 for the project, which Olean Mayor William J. Aiello says sets a precedent for more collaborations in Cattaraugus County.

"Intandem has a far reach. They service clients throughout Niagara County, Cattaraugus County and now Allegheny County. So, I see us partnering with them, maybe on more projects like this," Aiello said.

The majority of funding for the project came from Governor Kathy Hochul’s Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
