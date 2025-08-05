One year ago today: EF-1 tornado hits downtown Buffalo

Today marks one year since an EF-1 tornado touched down on Niagara Street in downtown Buffalo, damaging several trees and buildings. The surprise whirlwind’s path went from Carolina Street to Hutchinson Central Tech High School. One of the locations damaged in the event was Neighborhood Health Center’s Mattina location. Joanne Haefner, CEO of the organization, said the damage was quick and intense.

“The tornado hit the back of our building, took out the patient entrance, broke some of the doors, and our patients just kept coming in,” Haefner said. “So, they found it as a safe place to be during the storm. But it came through so fast, it kind of cut from the back of our building, and then it took the roofs off about four or five houses in that direction.”

The most notable damage from the incident was a roof being blown off a Niagara Street building, and over 25 trees needing to be replaced.