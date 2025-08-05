© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

One year ago today: EF-1 tornado hits downtown Buffalo

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Firetrucks, police cars, and yellow police tape block off a street where there are downed branches and leaves.
Dallas Taylor | WBFO
Crews assess damage on Niagara Street in downtown Buffalo after a possible tornado on August 5, 2024.

Today marks one year since an EF-1 tornado touched down on Niagara Street in downtown Buffalo, damaging several trees and buildings. The surprise whirlwind’s path went from Carolina Street to Hutchinson Central Tech High School. One of the locations damaged in the event was Neighborhood Health Center’s Mattina location. Joanne Haefner, CEO of the organization, said the damage was quick and intense.

“The tornado hit the back of our building, took out the patient entrance, broke some of the doors, and our patients just kept coming in,” Haefner said. “So, they found it as a safe place to be during the storm. But it came through so fast, it kind of cut from the back of our building, and then it took the roofs off about four or five houses in that direction.”

The most notable damage from the incident was a roof being blown off a Niagara Street building, and over 25 trees needing to be replaced.
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
