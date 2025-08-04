Hochul criticizes federal healthcare cuts, Republicans push back

Governor Kathy Hochul joined with local politicians today at SUNY Niagara to speak out against federal funding cuts, particularly health care. Hochul warns that cuts to health care spending will impact more than millions of New Yorkers who use Medicaid or Medicare.

“They stand to lose $8 billion in federal funds every single year," Hochul said. "How do you make that up? Layoffs? We're predicting 34,000 hospital workers, including 1,000 in this district alone. My friends, they didn't tell you this; they thought you wouldn't notice."

Local Republicans are hitting back. State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said Hochul’s appearance in Niagara County is fearmongering and an attempt to increase support in an area she lost by more than 15,000 votes during her previous election.

Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy, whose congressional district represents a large portion of Western New York, shot back at Hochul with a response to the governor's claims on social media.

"Let me be clear, the Big Beautiful Bill doesn't slash benefits or punish the vulnerable. It restores common sense to the way that taxpayer-funded programs like SNAP and Medicaid are run," Langworthy said. "If you're an able-bodied adult without dependents and you're receiving government assistance, you should be expected to work, train or volunteer. This is not controversial. It's common sense."

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates a reduction of $911 billion from Medicaid over the next ten years, and at least 10.3 million people to lose Medicaid coverage in the same span.